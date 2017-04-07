Rui Vitoria extends Benfica stay until 2020

Benfica head coach Rui Vitoria has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2020.

Vitoria joined Benfica in 2015 and his old deal was set to expire at the end of the 2017-18 season.

However, he has penned fresh terms with the Lisbon club and is excited about the future at Estadio de Luz.

"It is a huge pleasure to work in a club of this magnitude," he told Benfica's official website.

"My career was built step by step. This will continue to make me happy every day and I have passion in what I do.

"Now, the aim is to continue with this project, to have the greatness that Benfica has and to look to the future.

"I feel more and more integral in this project. There is total harmony between my ideas and those of the president."

Benfica won the league title in Vitoria's first season in charge at Benfica and the club are top of the Primeira Liga by one point from Porto this term.

If they win the Primeira Liga this season it will mark the first time in the club's history that they have won four consecutive league titles.