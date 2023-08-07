'Rule changes are damaging our game': Manchester United star slams decision to increase added time in matches

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has questioned the new stoppage-time procedure that will see games regularly extend past 100 minutes in English football.

As part of stricter rules implemented at the beginning of the campaign, Premier League and EFL officials stated stoppage time will likely last a lot longer due to a crackdown on time-wasting amid concerns with statistics highlighting how little the ball was in play in professional matches last season.

As a result, only two games in the EFL at the weekend lasted for a total duration of less than 100 minutes.

Manchester United's Varane, though, criticised this rule change. He stated that he and his team-mates are concerned that adding minutes to games in an already packed schedule won't improve the spectacle, but in fact lead to greater risk of injury among players.

"We had a meeting last week with the FA," Varane said on Twitter. "They recommended from the referees new decisions and rules.

"From the managers and players, we have shared our concerns for many years now that there are too many games, the schedule is overcrowded, and it’s at a dangerous level for players physical and mental well-being.

"Despite our previous feedbacks, they have now recommended for next season: longer games, more intensity, and less emotions to be shown by players. We just want to be in good condition on the pitch to give 100% to our club and fans. Why are our opinions not being heard?

Varane added: "As a player I feel very privileged to do the job I love every day but I feel these changes are damaging our game. We want to be at our maximum level, the best we can be and put on amazing performances for fans to celebrate every week.

"I believe it is important that we, players and managers, highlight these important issues as we want to protect the game we love and give the fans our best."

Varane's belief that players are already playing too many games is highlighted by the fact that, in 2022/23, he could've featured in 80 matches for club and country, when factoring in pre-season friendlies, tournaments and international fixtures alike.

In fact, injury ruled the Frenchman out of 15 games for Manchester United last season, and his suggestions are that more minutes in games could increase the risk of suffering more injuries.

