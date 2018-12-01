Rummenigge backs Kovac to succeed with Bayern

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has backed embattled coach Niko Kovac to turn around the team's poor form.

Having claimed the Bundesliga title by 21 points and narrowly lost to Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League last season under Jupp Heynckes, Bayern now sit nine points off first-placed Borussia Dortmund after nine league matches under Kovac.

The 47-year-old former Croatia international, who joined after defeating Bayern in last season's DFB-Pokal final with Eintracht Frankfurt, has faced increasing scrutiny on his position and disciplinarian style.

However, Rummenigge offered his support at Bayern's AGM on Friday.

"I like him as a person," Rummenigge said in his address, hoping Kovac will soon "return to a solid, a successful track. It's our wish Niko will be FC Bayern coach for a long time."

Despite securing qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League with Tuesday's 5-1 demolition of Benfica, Bayern are winless in their past three league matches.

"I now see a Niko Kovac fighting and ready to change a few things. I like that, the beginning has been made," Rummenigge added.

"We will never raise the white flag, giving up is not part of our vocabulary."