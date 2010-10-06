Russian billionaire not interested in Roma
MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Leonid Fedun, the billionaire owner of Russian football club Spartak Moscow on Wednesday denied reports he was interested in buying Italian club AS Roma.
Russian media had reported that Fedun, vice-president of Russian oil company LUKOIL, was interested in purchasing the Serie A club after it was put up for sale in September.
But asked by journalists on Wednesday if he was going to buy Roma, Fedun said: "No. I have Spartak."
He is Russia's 20th richest man with an estimated fortune of $5.5 billion according to the Russian edition of Forbes magazine.
Roma, who finished second in the standings last season and were Italian Cup runners-up despite their financial constraints, were put up for sale by creditors in September.
