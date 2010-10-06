Russian billionaire not interested in Roma

Russian media had reported that Fedun, vice-president of Russian oil company LUKOIL, was interested in purchasing the Serie A club after it was put up for sale in September.

But asked by journalists on Wednesday if he was going to buy Roma, Fedun said: "No. I have Spartak."

He is Russia's 20th richest man with an estimated fortune of $5.5 billion according to the Russian edition of Forbes magazine.

Roma, who finished second in the standings last season and were Italian Cup runners-up despite their financial constraints, were put up for sale by creditors in September.