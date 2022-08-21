Sadio Mane scores twice as Bayern Munich hit Bochum for seven in Bundesliga

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored twice for Bayern Munich as the German champions thrashed Bochum 7-0 in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Goals from Leroy Sane, Matthijs de Ligt and Kingsley Coman saw Bayern race into a three-goal lead away from home inside 33 minutes.

Mane thought he had made it 4-0 after 40 minutes, but was denied by VAR after it ws adjudged he had used his hand.

That was the third time he had seen a goal ruled out by VAR this season, but he netted a minute later following a pass from Coman and a clever cutback before finishing with a low shot inside the post.

The 30-year-old then made it 5-0 from the penalty spot after an hour of play, before an unfortunate own goal from Cristian Gamboa and a lovely strike by Serge Gnabry gave Bayern an emphatic win on the road.

"What a game, what a game," Mane said afterwards. "To be honest, the whole performance of the team was great today."

Bayern top the Bundesliga with nine points following their three wins, with 15 goals scored by Julian Nagelsmann's side and only one conceded.