Saha: England and France can win Euro 2012

France endured a disastrous World Cup in 2010 under Raymond Domenech, with the side shrouded in off-field controversy before being eliminated in the group stages.

Laurent Blanc replaced Domenech as coach following the World Cup and the former Bordeaux boss has led a French revival, qualifying for this summer's tournament as group winners as well as recording victories over England and Germany.

Blanc was responsible for recalling Saha to the national side in February following the striker's impressive start to his Tottenham Hotspur career, scoring four goals in his first four appearances for the club.

Blanc, whose team will face England in the opening game of Group D in Donetsk on June 11, is set to announce his full preliminary France squad having already named the players who play their club football outside of France.

And with Euro 2012 approaching, Saha insists that despite the fiasco in South Africa, France have as good a chance as any other team of winning the tournament.

When asked if he thought France could win Euro 2012, Saha told FourFourTwo.com: "Oh yes! All the teams in the competition can win it.

"It happened before. I remember Greece won it in 2004. It's football. That's why the sport is amazing and that's why people watch it because it's unpredictable.

"France is not a small team. For sure, we had some bad tournaments recently but I do think that the team is growing."

And he believes England's chances of winning Euro 2012 are equally good, adding: "The same. It's calmer in a way. The press sometimes makes it harder from the outside but when you have that set of fans and the love for the game, they [England] should definitely be one of the best teams in the world and in Europe."

Saha was not among the forwards selected in Blanc's preliminary squad for the finals in Poland and Ukraine, with Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery and Newcastle United sensation Hatem Ben Arfa chosen instead.

Saha only featured for six minutes of Spurs' final six matches of the season, ultimately costing the former Fulham and Manchester United goal-getter the chance to cement a place on the plane to Poland and Ukraine.

But the 33-year-old is grateful just to have been given the opportunity to play international football again, having returned to the national team in a 2-1 win against Germany.

"It was great [to be back with the France national team recently]. Even if I'm 33, I felt like a kid. It's a dream to play for your country.

"My first call-up was in 2004 so to be involved in the squad in 2012 is kind of an achievement in itself. I'm really pleased to still be competitive."

