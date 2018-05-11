Salah: I always wanted to prove Chelsea wrong

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah revealed his desire to prove critics wrong from his time at Chelsea had motivated him this season.

Salah has scored 43 goals in all competitions this campaign, leading Liverpool to the Champions League final.

The 25-year-old collected Liverpool's Player and Players' Player of the Season awards on Thursday, as well as the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year prize.

Salah has dominated the Premier League after an unsuccessful stay at Chelsea, who had the Egypt international on their books from 2014-16.

The superstar forward said he always wanted to return to England to silence his critics.

"I was here like four years ago and a lot of people said he couldn't [have] success, that I cannot play in the Premier League, [that] it was very difficult for him," Salah said.

"So it was always in my mind to come back. From the first day I left Chelsea, it was always in my mind to make them wrong.

"I made them wrong."

Liverpool are close to sealing a top-four finish in the Premier League ahead of hosting Brighton and Hove Albion on the final day on Sunday.