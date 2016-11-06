Salah nets hat-trick to help Roma past Bologna

Mohamed Salah netted a hat-trick to help Roma to a 3-0 Serie A win over Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico as Luciano Spalletti's men returned to second place in Serie A, trailing leaders Juventus by four points.

Roma dropped two valuable points against Empoli last week after winning their previous four fixtures, but returned to winning ways on Sunday following a brilliant performance from Salah.

The Egypt international opened the scoring in the 13th minute after being set up by Diego Perotti and he single-handedly decided the match after the break.

Salah doubled his tally just after the hour following some good work from Kevin Strootman, slotting a cool finish past goalkeeper Angelo Da Costa.

There was more to come from the former Chelsea man, though, as he completed his hat-trick in the 71st minute when he pounced on a rebound after Da Costa had parried Edin Dzeko's shot.

Salah could even have added a fourth with eight minutes left, only to aim high after a cross from Radja Nainggolan.

His three-goal haul moves him on to eight for the season in the league.