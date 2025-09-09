Newcastle given green light to complete huge deal after landmark agreement

Newcastle United may have just been handed a groundbreaking green light in terms of their future hopes for success.

The Magpies, who were taken over by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in October 2021, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, have often struggled to generate legitimate cashflow options despite their undeniable riches.

But after the Premier League and Manchester City came to an agreement over associated Party Transaction (APT) rules this week, Newcastle may now have been handed an upper hand in their hopes to once again challenge at the very top.

Have Newcastle United finally found a way to bring in more legal revenue?

Manchester City's case with the Premier League is important for multiple reasons. Firstly, the Blues found flaws within the ATP rules and sought to have vital changes implemented and corrected.

After news broke of Monday's findings, City now agree the alterations are both valid and binding, but Newcastle United could now profit given their hopes to agree groundbreaking new sponsorship deals.

It is worth noting that ATP rules were put in place to stop clubs such as Newcastle United, Aston Villa and even Everton to an extent, challenging the big six in the Premier League.

The Magpies wanted to agree a bigger deal with Saudi Arabian firm 'Sela', but the Premier League blocked the true value of the sponsorship due to what they believed were inflated market values.

That forced Newcastle to sell both Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson in order to bring in ‘pure profit’ and comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) back in June 2024, with former stakeholder Amanda Staveley quick to criticise the rules.

But now vital changes have been made, this may allow Newcastle to earn further revenue streams via new sponsorship deals, especially given the contacts their Saudi Arabian owners have.

Although Newcastle will not be able to directly sue the Premier League, as rules permit them from doing so, they may seek damages, and nothing is stopping them from prompting their own arbitration, like City has done.

With hopes of breaking the top-six monopoly, FourFourTwo believes it is only a matter of time before Newcastle attempts to once again break the hierarchy at the top, especially given the new rules around ATP deals.