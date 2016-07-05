Sampdoria keen to sign Balotelli

Sampdoria are keen to bring "confused" Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli to the club to revive his career.

Balotelli struggled on loan at AC Milan last season, scoring just three goals in 23 appearances in all competitions.

The 25-year-old is back at Liverpool for pre-season, but the Premier League side are reportedly willing to listen to offers.

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero would be open to signing Balotelli, who impressed in the Serie A earlier in his career.

"Balotelli is Balotelli's worst enemy," he told Corriere dello Sport.

"Like [Antonio] Cassano is Cassano's worst enemy. He's a great player whose been stuck back in the 1960s.

"He could relaunch his career at a passionate club like ours, but he's still a bit confused. I've tried to tell him to come to Samp because he's a great talent."

Since leaving Milan in mid-2014, Balotelli has struggled, unable to have an impact at Liverpool before his poor loan stint.