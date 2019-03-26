Manchester United handed boost in bid to sign Barcelona star

Barcelona are willing to sell Samuel Umtiti to Manchester United this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

United are keen to bolster their defensive options ahead of next season, with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Leicester's Harry Maguire among the names linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Umtiti is the latest player to be mentioned as a target for the Red Devils, whose hopes of landing the Frenchman have been boosted by reports that Barcelona are willing to sell.

The former Lyon stopper has been restricted to just eight La Liga starts in an injury-hit season, with Clement Lenglet now established as Ernesto Valverde's favoured partner for Gerard Pique at the heart of the backline.

And Barcelona are open to offers for Umtiti as they look to generate the funds which will allow them to prise Matthijs de Ligt away from Ajax.

De Ligt is one of the most sought-after young players in world football, and the Catalan club are prepared to sell Umtiti to United if it increases their chances of landing the Dutchman.

