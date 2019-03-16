Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti might have identified the Premier League clubs he wants to join this summer

Italian outlet Calciomercato say that the French centre-back likes the idea of either Manchester United or Manchester City if he does indeed leave Barcelona.

Umtiti has only played nine league games for Barça so far this season thanks to a troublesome knee injury that has kept him out of action, and is now battling Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet for a first-team spot.

Barcelona are self-confessed admirers of De Ligt – president Josip Maria Bartomeu admitted earlier this month that "his name is on the table" – and Umtiti could be sold while his value is high.

Manchester United are likely to be at the front of the queue as they look to bolster a suspect defence, although Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld would be a much cheaper option with his £26m release clause in north London this summer.

Umtiti has age on his side at just 25, though, and has proven his credentials on the big stage by impressing for France during their triumphant 2018 World Cup run.