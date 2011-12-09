Schalke sink Hertha to stay in contention

Dutchman Klaas-Jan Huntelaar fired the visitors into the lead after 20 minutes, pouncing on a bad clearance to slot in for his 14th goal in 15 league games and top the Bundesliga scorers list ahead of Bayern's Mario Gomez on 13.

Hertha snatched an equaliser with Adrian Ramos' powerful header five minutes later but Finland international Teemu Pukki curled in a 15-metre shot after a Raul pass a minute before half-time to give Schalke their third win in the last four games.

Hertha, who have now failed to win in the last five games, are in ninth place on 19.