Senegal call up Mbengue with Ciss ruled out

An ankle injury has ended Senegal defender Saliou Ciss' hopes of playing at the World Cup and Caen full-back Adama Mbengue has replaced him.

Ciss sustained the injury in Senegal's 0-0 draw against Luxembourg on May 31 and failed to recover in time to be in contention for their World Cup Group H opener against Poland on Tuesday.

Coach Aliou Cisse opted to take advantage of FIFA's rule that allows teams to call up a replacement until 24 hours before their first game at the tournament, having recognised that the Angers left-back was not going to regain full fitness in time.

Senegal will face Japan and Colombia in their other group games as they aim to reach the knockout stages, as they did in their only previous participation in 2002.