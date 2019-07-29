Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 'agrees terms' to join Manchester United – but there's still a big stumbling block

The Red Devils are said to have identified the Serbia international as Paul Pogba's successor if the Frenchman is sold.

Pogba has been heavily linked with an exit this summer but still appears some way from completing a transfer.

Despite that, Roman outlet Radiosei claims that Milinkovic-Savic has already agreed a €6 million-per-year contract at Old Trafford.

The Mail believes that the 24-year-old’s agent Mateja Kezman is set to fly into London this week for further talks with United officials, after a verbal agreement was reached.

Lazio have set a price tag of €90 million for the midfielder, according to TuttoMercatoWeb, but the Serie A side aren’t convinced by the Red Devils’ proposal of a deal worth €75 million and a further €15 million in bonuses.

The Italians are looking for a higher fee up front and more realistic bonus clauses.

