Serie A fixtures: Juventus to face gruelling run-in
Juventus will play Napoli at home and Inter and Roma away in a tough five-game run-in at the end of the 2017-18 season.
Juventus will begin and end their Serie A title defence on home turf, starting the season against Cagliari and facing newly promoted Hellas Verona on the final day of the campaign.
Massimiliano Allegri's side won't face opposition from last season's top six until week seven, when they travel to Atalanta, but they will be under pressure to claim local bragging rights when Torino visit Juventus Stadium in week six.
Leonardo Bonucci's decision to join AC Milan after seven glittering seasons at Juventus has been one of the biggest stories of the transfer window and he will line up against his former colleagues for the first time at the end of October, when Allegri's men travel to San Siro, and the reverse fixture will see Bonucci back in Turin but wearing red and black at the end of March.
Napoli pushed Juventus for the title in 2016-17 and held them to a draw at Stadio San Paolo in February – a fixture that will be repeated in early December as the two sides meet in week 15, before facing off at Juventus Stadium as the season nears its climax in April.
Day 14 July 26, 2017
December promises to be a key month for the champions, with home games against Inter and Roma following the trip to Napoli, either side of an away game against Bologna.
That tricky run of games repeats itself in April and May, and Allegri will hope his side are in a comfortable position by the time they travel to Stadio Olimpico on May 13.
Juventus' 2017-18 Serie A fixtures in full:
Matchday 1 - 20/08/2017 - Juventus v Cagliari
Matchday 2 - 27/08/2017 – Genoa v Juventus
Matchday 3 - 10/09/2017 – Juventus v Chievo Verona
Matchday 4 - 17/09/2017 – Sassuolo v Juventus
Matchday 5 - 20/09/2017 – Juventus v Fiorentina
Matchday 6 - 24/09/2017 – Juventus v Torino
Matchday 7 - 01/10/2017 – Atalanta v Juventus
Matchday 8 - 15/10/2017 – Juventus v Lazio
Matchday 9 - 22/10/2017 – Udinese v Juventus
Matchday 10 - 25/10/2017 – Juventus v Spal
Matchday 11 - 29/10/2017 – Milan v Juventus
Matchday 12 - 5/11/2017 – Juventus v Benevento
Matchday 13 - 19/11/2017 – Sampdoria v Juventus
Matchday 14 - 26/11/2017 – Juventus v Crotone
Matchday 15 - 03/12/2017 – Napoli v Juventus
Matchday 16 - 10/12/2017 - Juventus v Inter
Matchday 17 - 17/12/2017 – Bologna v Juventus
Matchday 18 - 23/12/2017 – Juventus v Roma
Matchday 19 - 30/12/2017 – Hellas Verona v Juventus
Matchday 20 - 06/01/2018 – Cagliari v Juventus
Matchday 21 - 21/01/2018 – Juventus v Genoa
Matchday 22 - 28/01/2018 – Chievo Verona v Juventus
Matchday 23 - 04/02/2018 – Juventus v Sassuolo
Matchday 24 - 11/02/2018 – Fiorentina v Juventus
Matchday 25 - 18/02/2018 – Torino v Juventus
Matchday 26 - 25/02/2018 – Juventus v Atalanta
Matchday 27 - 04/03/2018 – Lazio v Juventus
Matchday 28 - 11/03/2018 – Juventus v Udinese
Matchday 29 - 18/03/2018 – Spal v Juventus
Matchday 30 - 31/03/2018 – Juventus v Milan
Matchday 31 - 08/04/2018 – Benevento v Juventus
Matchday 32 - 15/04/2018 – Juventus v Sampdoria
Matchday 33 - 18/04/2018 – Crotone v Juventus
Matchday 34 - 22/04/2018 – Juventus v Napoli
Matchday 35 - 29/04/2018 – Inter v Juventus
Matchday 36 - 06/05/2018 – Juventus v Bologna
Matchday 37 - 13/05/2018 – Roma v Juventus
Matchday 38 - 20/05/2018 – Juventus v Hellas Verona
