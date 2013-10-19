Serie A Wrap: Milan, Cagliari both win

Valter Birsa’s goal on his return to the side proved enough for Milan as they beat Udinese at San Siro.



The recalled Slovenian midfielder struck the decisive blow with a wonderful strike midway through the first half to give Massimiliano Allegri's side just their second win in six matches in all competitions.

Udinese struggled to create any clear goalscoring opportunities, the closest they went being Antonio Di Natale's 25-yard free-kick that was tipped onto the crossbar by Gabriel in the 64th minute.

The win represented Milan's second successive home league victory and lifted them above Udinese, who have now lost three of their past five matches in Serie A.

Elsewhere, Cagliari came from behind to beat Catania at home and claim their first win since the opening day of the season.

Gonzalo Bergessio gave the visitors the perfect start in the fifth minute before Cagliari hit back through Victor Ibarbo 21 minutes later.

Catania suffered a blow when they had defender Nicola Legrottaglie sent off just before the break but the scores remained level until six minutes from time, when substitute Mauricio Pinilla pounced to settle the match and leave Catania hovering just above the relegation zone with only one win from their opening eight matches.