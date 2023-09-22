"I'm always looking to gain half a per cent wherever I can" - Harry Kane reveals how new Skechers boots have elevated his game

Harry Kane has certainly hit the ground running since moving to Germany.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward joined Bayern Munich in the summer, and has instantly gone about repaying the faith shown in him by the serial Bundesliga winners.

Kane started the season with three goals in his opening three league games, before notching in a 3-1 win against Scotland during September's international break. Since returning to Bavaria, Kane scored a fourth in four Bundesliga games, in a 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen last Friday, before scoring in Wednesday's 4-3 victory against Manchester United in his new club's Champions League opener. Now, the England captain tells FourFourTwo that a new boot partnership with Skechers has been key to that success.

(Image credit: Skechers)

"I think, throughout my whole life and my whole career, I've always been about owning who I am and knowing what I want to achieve," Kane, who is wearing the SKX_01 boot by Skechers, tells FFT. "So I always look for the best in every department, to try to pick up a half a percent or a per cent wherever I can.

"Wearing Skechers boots, with the new technology and the comfort they offer, gives me that. I think it was a surprise to a lot of people around the football world to see Skechers come into the football market but I think that's what makes it so exciting.

"To be the face of it and to show people how good they are by performing on the pitch and scoring goals is what I want to do."

