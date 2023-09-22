"I'm always looking to gain half a per cent wherever I can" - Harry Kane reveals how new Skechers boots have elevated his game
England captain Kane has been banging the goals in since moving to Bayern Munich - and reveals he has new boots to thank in part for his form
Harry Kane has certainly hit the ground running since moving to Germany.
The former Tottenham Hotspur forward joined Bayern Munich in the summer, and has instantly gone about repaying the faith shown in him by the serial Bundesliga winners.
Kane started the season with three goals in his opening three league games, before notching in a 3-1 win against Scotland during September's international break. Since returning to Bavaria, Kane scored a fourth in four Bundesliga games, in a 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen last Friday, before scoring in Wednesday's 4-3 victory against Manchester United in his new club's Champions League opener. Now, the England captain tells FourFourTwo that a new boot partnership with Skechers has been key to that success.
"I think, throughout my whole life and my whole career, I've always been about owning who I am and knowing what I want to achieve," Kane, who is wearing the SKX_01 boot by Skechers, tells FFT. "So I always look for the best in every department, to try to pick up a half a percent or a per cent wherever I can.
"Wearing Skechers boots, with the new technology and the comfort they offer, gives me that. I think it was a surprise to a lot of people around the football world to see Skechers come into the football market but I think that's what makes it so exciting.
"To be the face of it and to show people how good they are by performing on the pitch and scoring goals is what I want to do."
You can order a pair of the SKX_01 Skechers boots, as worn by Harry Kane here.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.
Most Popular
By Matt Ladson
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs