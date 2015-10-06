Sevilla rule out move for United outcast Valdes

Sevilla have ruled out making a move to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Victor Valdes.

The former Barcelona man has only featured twice in competitive action for Louis van Gaal's side, the last time in a 1-1 draw with Hull City on the final day of the Premier League last season.

Van Gaal has stated Valdes will not play for him again at United after accusing him of refusing to turn out for an Under-21s fixture earlier this year, though the 33-year-old remains on the books at Old Trafford.

Sevilla had consequently been linked with an offer but club president Jose Castro has denied any interest.

"Valdes is not an option," he told Europapress. "We have no intention of finding goalkeeping cover.

"We have three or four players for that position and Sergio Rico is the one closest to keeping it for many years.

"If we have good keepers, we don't have to go looking elsewhere for them."

Valencia have also been linked with a potential bid for Valdes in recent weeks.