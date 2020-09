Sheffield United vs Wolves live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Sheffield United vs Wolves stream, Sky Sports, Monday 14 September, 6pm BST

Is this the most intriguing opening day fixture? The clash between two of last season’s biggest success stories could certainly stake a claim to that billing.

Sheffield United enjoyed a stunning return to the top flight last term, charging to the brink of European qualification and making a lot of pundits and punters look foolish after widespread pre-season predictions of relegation.

Chris Wilder’s side ended up in ninth place, two spots behind Wolves, who continue to mix it with the established elite of English football under Nuno Espirito Santo’s guidance.

The Blades haven’t torn up a winning formula, keeping hold of the players who made last term such a success and adding promising goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to their ranks from Bournemouth, after Dean Henderson returned to Manchester United at the end of his loan.

Contests between these two sides were close last season, with Wilder’s side earning a 1-1 draw at Molineux before winning 1-0 at Bramall Lane in the post-lockdown leg of the season.

Wolves’ only scorer in those two meetings, Matt Doherty, has since departed for Tottenham, but they have retained top scorer Raul Jimenez.

The Mexican is undoubtedly key to his side’s hopes this season after a 27-goal haul in all competitions last year, which helped take them to the Europa League quarter-finals.

Wolves’ £35m signing of Porto teenager Fabio Silva, who made just one start for the Portuguese club last season, took many by surprise, but the striker will certainly be one to keep an eye out for.

Defender Fernando Marcal has also been added to Nuno’s squad, fresh from helping Lyon reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Qualification for European football’s top competition will undoubtedly be the aim for the ambitious Midlands club this season, after a second consecutive seventh-place finish confirmed that their impressive return to the top flight wasn’t a mere fluke. To get there, winning away at difficult venues like Bramall Lane is a must.

Kick-off is at 6pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League/ Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Ultra HD in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you a few matches live to stream on-demand - all matches are free to watch the day after broadcast, though you'll need a TV sports package with a local provider to watch all games live - plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

