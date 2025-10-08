Sheffield Wednesday could be heading for controversial takeover as John Textor gives update: report

Prospective new Sheffield Wednesday owner John Textor has provided an update on the club's takeover situation.

The Owls are known to be up for sale, but current chairman Dejphon Chansiri is refusing to budge on his highly inflated asking price, which has resulted in a disastrous campaign so far at Hillsborough.

Former manager Danny Rohl left the club along with a whole host of first-team players in the summer, with Wednesday's youth players having been asked to step in, given their ongoing transfer embargo.

John Textor is rumoured to be interested in buying Sheffield Wednesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Players at the club have not been paid on time in five out of the last seven months under Chansiri's stewardship, and fan protests are becoming a regular occurrence on matchdays at Hillsborough.

John Textor is one name that continues to be linked with a prospective takeover in South Yorkshire, with the 60-year-old currently heading up Eagle Football Holdings, which owns Botafogo, Lyon and RWDM Brussels.

Crystal Palace were demoted to the Conference League after a UEFA ruling (Image credit: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Textor was also previously involved at Crystal Palace, although he was forced to sell his holdings in the club this summer after UEFA rules permit multi-club ownership, with the Eagles having qualified for the Europa League after winning the FA Cup.

Palace's spot was eventually handed to Nottingham Forest, with Oliver Glasner's side forced to settle for a place in the UEFA Conference League.

Textor spoke on The Added Time podcast recently, admitting he has had some correspondence with Chansiri about a potential deal regarding the sale of Sheffield Wednesday.

“If you wanted to address Sheffield Wednesday, I’d be happy to. I do get a lot of letters from the fans. With respect to Wednesday, I hate to say anything controversial to the fans but the owner, at least in my experience with him, has been very open to new ideas. I’ve had a little bit of interaction, some direct.

“I know he’s very concerned about the club, I know it may not look like it. What changes he’s had in his life that’s led to this separation between his future and the club’s future, I don’t want to comment about that.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan was one of only a few players to remain at the club this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I will say that more recently I’ve been pleased by their open-mindedness to talk about ideas. I would say it’s really complicated. Wednesday is one of the clubs we’ve been looking at.

“It’s not as though I wouldn’t love to come in tomorrow but they’re in a very difficult situation. There’s a lot to figure out with the owner. There is a lot to figure out with the league itself.

“And there’s not a lot of time to figure it out. I think, gosh, it probably seems like half or two thirds of that squad are under the age of 21 and by the time we can even get in and address things, if we were to reach a deal with the club, we certainly hope it’s not too late.

“They’re fighting hard. The fans are supporting the squad if not the owner necessarily, and everyone is rooting for it to work out but I think it’s been a bit overstated the extent we are involved in that situation. We’re one of, I think, three or four groups that are getting an appropriate amount of open-mindedness from the owner.”

In FourFourTwo's view, Textor has obviously had problems at both Lyon and Palace over the last 12 months, but most Wednesday fans would surely be more than happy to see Chansiri out and a new era under taken, no matter who at this stage.