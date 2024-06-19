Who is Danny Rohl? Sheffield Wednesday manager featuring heavily on ITV during Euro 2024

Danny Rohl is continuing to impress as a pundit on ITV during this summer's Euro 2024 coverage.

The 35-year-old's tactical insight has drawn plaudits as he provides his view on proceedings in Germany alongside the likes of Eni Aluko, Ian Wright and Laura Woods.

But with his profile still unknown to many, we here at FourFourTwo have complied the lowdown on everything you need to know about the current Sheffield Wednesday boss...

WATCH | Why England Dominated Serbia (And Then Why They Didn't)

What do we know about Danny Rohl and his career so far?

Danny Rohl (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rohl began coaching at RB Leipzig in Germany, before moving to Southampton as Ralph Hasenhuttl's assistant in 2018.

In August 2019 he moved back to his homeland with Bayern Munich where he linked up with then boss Niko Kovac as his assistant.

Spells with the German national team then followed under Hansi Flick in a coaching role but after Flick was fired, Rohl departed too.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sheffield Wednesday announced his appointment as manager in October 2023 with the Owls seven points adrift of safety.

Rohl performed miracles whilst in charge, winning 42.11% of his games in charge, helping Wednesday secure survival from the Championship.

Why is he so popular during Euro 2024?

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rohl has become popular with watchers of ITV's coverage due to his honesty and tactical know-how.

Having risen through the game as a young coach, his understanding of situations has helped bring real life analysis to our screens.

He recently signed a new deal to keep him at Hillsborough beyond the summer and it is believed Sunderland made an approach to sign him just a few weeks ago.

“I am delighted to extend my contract with Sheffield Wednesday," he told swfc.co.uk recently. "This is a fantastic club that has taken me to heart and I feel exactly the same way.



“It was never in my mind to be anywhere else but Hillsborough. I feel at home here, the fans have been incredible, they have shown myself and my staff nothing but kindness since the first day.



“I would like to thank the chairman for giving me this opportunity and now we are excited to look forward and can plan ahead together for the new season."

More Euro 2024 stories

Why do Croatia fans wear water polo caps when watching football



Euro 2024 police make controversial England vs Denmark call despite praise for fans, but there's better news about the beer



Germany vs Hungary live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free, confirmed line-ups