Manchester United report: Xavi decision reached following 'commitment' claim

Xavi Hernandez might be about to take charge of Manchester United

Manchester United could hire Xavi Hernandez imminently, as they look to take the club in a new direction.

Incumbent Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim actually picked up a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Saturday but having failed to have won back-to-back games in his tenure thus far, there is a consensus that Manchester United could be close to pulling the trigger.

With some claiming that Amorim could walk away from the job, United may even save themselves a fee in sacking the Portuguese, paving the way for Xavi to take control.

Xavi Hernandez has ‘committed’ to the Manchester United project already

Ruben Amorim is close to an Old Trafford exit (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ranked at no.23 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest players of all time, Xavi is a serial winner lifted everything in the game as a player, before beginning his managerial career in 2019 in Qatar.

The former midfielder has been out of management since 2024, however, leaving Barcelona after winning the La Liga title in 2023 and handing debuts to several La Masia stars, including Lamine Yamal.

Xavi has won everything in football (Image credit: Alamy)

CaughtOffside have reported that Xavi is willing to take over at Old Trafford, with Spanish outlet Fichajes noting that the ex-midfielder has “decided” to take the job if it's offered.

Recently, Xavi – who played in four World Cups for Spain – has been offered a route back into the game via the Saudi Pro League, but is said to have turned down these opportunities.

FourFourTwo understands that no approach has been made to the Catalan, with INEOS still backing Ruben Amorim for now, despite results – and renowned journalist David Ornstein recently went on record to confirm that the club are keeping the faith with Amorim for now.

“Ruben Amorim is under major pressure, but I think most of that pressure is applied on him by himself, as well as the burden of being the Manchester United manager,” Ornstein told NBC Sports.

“But Manchester United themselves, as I understand it, they’re not planning to sack him. They don’t want or intend to. And I don’t think he is planning to walk away from this.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have final say over Manchester United's next manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ornstein added that Gareth Southgate is not an option that United are looking at.

Manchester United travel to Anfield to face Liverpool when Premier League action returns on October 19.