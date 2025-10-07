'Better than Rice' Paul Scholes reveals Premier League midfielder he'd pick over Arsenal man

Paul Scholes is one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history

There are not many former players better qualified to judge a good midfielder than Paul Scholes.

The former Manchester United and England star spent the best part of two decades at the heart of the Red Devils' midfield, making more than 700 appearances and winning 11 Premier League titles.

It earned Scholes the No.4 spot in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League midfielders of all time, while Barcelona legend Xavi called him 'the best central midfielder I've seen'.

Paul Scholes: 'I’d probably choose him as the Premier League’s best midfielder'

Scholes is a big fan of Declan Rice - but wouldn't pick him as the Premier League's best midfielder (Image credit: Alamy)

Although the standard of Man United's midfielders has dipped since Scholes' heyday under Sir Alex Ferguson, there are plenty of outstanding candidates across the rest of the Premier League.

The Old Trafford legend name-checked Chelsea's Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool and Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes in the latest episode of The Overlap Fan Debate, brought to you by Sky Bet, but it was another Magpies star who pips England and Arsenal star Declan Rice, according to Scholes.

Chelsea's Moises Caicedo scored against Liverpool on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scholes said: "I still don’t class Moises Caicedo as an all-round midfield player. He scored a great goal, and he was brilliant against Liverpool, and he got a little bit of stick for his performances last year – but in the Club World Cup he was brilliant.

"I just prefer those controlling type midfielders, who play with a bit more style and can score goals a little bit more often than Caicedo does. It was a brilliant goal, but you wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t do it for another 18 months. He’s one of the very best at what he does which is breaking the play up – he’s brilliant at that.

"Alexis Mac Allister was brilliant last year – he controlled a lot of what Liverpool did and they’re missing that this year.

"Bruno Guimaraes is brilliant, and I love Sandro Tonali at Newcastle as well – Tonali especially, he can run – he’s been brilliant. I’d probably choose Tonali as the Premier League’s best midfielder over Declan Rice. Tonali is better than Rice.

'Brilliant' Sandro Tonali is the best midfielder in the Premier League, according to Scholes (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I really like Rice, don’t get me wrong, he’s got everything but there’s too many times where he takes too many touches of the ball. He tries to look a little bit more stylish than he needs to do. He’s got physical attributes, great at being box-to-box, and score goals – but he just doesn’t do it enough."

Italian midfielder Tonali, ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now, joined Newcastle from AC Milan for £55m in the summer of 2023 and helped the Magpies end their 70-year wait for domestic silverware with last season's Carabao Cup triumph.

Paul Scholes was speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, brought to you by Sky Bet.