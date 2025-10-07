Manchester United in talks for SECOND summer deal: report

Another player could be set to leave Ruben Amorim's squad

Manchester United are already putting plans in place for next summer’s transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Napoli are expected to pursue a permanent deal for striker Rasmus Hojlund in 2026, after the United loanee’s promising start to life with the Serie A champions.

And there could be more outgoings to come as the Red Devils attempt to revamp their squad during another period of upheaval.

Andre Onana could be set for permanent exit from Manchester United

Andre Onana could make a permanent switch to Trabzonspor (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Sun, Trabzonspor are interested in making goalkeeper Andre Onana’s loan move a permanent one next summer, despite the lack of an option or obligation to buy in the loan deal.

Head coach Fatih Tekke has reportedly been impressed by Onana’s leadership qualities, though he has only kept one clean sheet in four Turkish Super Lig appearances so far.

Andre Onana has made a positive start at Trabzonspor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trabzonspor are said to be paying Onana more than his £120,000-per-week salary at United, which means personal terms over a permanent move will not be a sticking point.

United’s asking price could be the primary issue, but it remains to be seen if they will look to recoup a significant percentage of the £47 million they paid to sign the goalkeeper from Inter in 2023.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Onana ended last season as United’s first-choice goalkeeper but picked up an injury in pre-season and was relegated to second choice, behind Altay Bayındır.

A less-than-impressive display from the Cameroon international in United’s League Cup embarrassment at Grimsby Town in August led to more criticism.

That could turn out to be his final performance in a United shirt.

Andre Onana struggled for consistency at Manchester United (Image credit: Alamy)

TICKETS (Image credit: Seat Unique) MANCHESTER UNITED Get to Old Trafford with Seat Unique

That was reportedly enough to convince United that a new goalkeeper was needed, and they moved to sign Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens, who made a strong debut against Sunderland last weekend.

Onana, meanwhile, was told he could benefit from a year away from the club, but it appears his time could be up at United regardless of performances between now and the end of the season.