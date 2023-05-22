Sheikh Jassim plotting takeover of another Premier League club if Manchester United bid is unsuccessful: report

Sheikh Jassim will attempt to purchase another Premier League club if his bid for Manchester United is unsuccessful, reports have suggested.

The Qatari banker recently submitted an improved, 11th-hour offer to Raine Group, the merchant bank handling the sale on behalf of the Glazers, in order to buy Manchester United.

However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid from Ineos is reportedly preferred by the Glazers, meaning Sheikh Jassim has started to turn his attention to other clubs in England's top flight.

Both parties have submitted bids worth around £5 billion, according to reports, though there are obvious discrepancies. While Sheikh Jassim wants full ownership of Manchester United, Ratcliffe is believed to have offered just over 50 per cent, which would see the Glazers remain as minority stakeholders.

According to Spanish outlet El Pais, Qatar Investment Bank, fronted by Sheikh Jassim, has identified West Ham United as an ideal alternative to Manchester United for a takeover.

The side is seen an interesting proposition, owing to the fact the club is in England's capital and 60,000 fans are welcomed at the London Stadium every other week. The Hammers also reached the Europa Conference League final by beating AZ Alkmaar last Thursday.

West Ham's co-owner David Sullivan is reportedly open to offers for the club, after co-owner David Gold passed away in January 2023.

Sheikh Jassim would likely submit a bid for 100 per cent of West Ham, like he has done with Manchester United, if any deal is to go through. The Qatari also looked to clear Man United's £969.6 million debt and included a separate fund directed solely at the club and local community in his bid.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been touted as a potential takeover proposition for Sheikh Jassim. At the beginning of the year, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy reportedly held exploratory talks with Qatar Sports Investment - the owners of PSG - over a minority investment in the club.

While Sheikh Jassim's bid is separate, there are indications that Spurs would be open to a deal, provided the offer is suitable.