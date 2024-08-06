Shock Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea transfer touted, as ex-star laments goal problem

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas believes his old team should have signed Cristiano Ronaldo before the Portuguese icon headed to Saudi Arabia two years ago.

Ronaldo saw his second Manchester United spell end in acrimonious fashion after just 14 months in November 2022, when a falling out with manager Erik ten Hag resulted in his contract being terminated. After being linked with a number of clubs, including Chelsea, Ronaldo opted to join Al-Nassr at the end of the year.

Ronaldo has regularly found the back of the net in the Saudi Pro League, scoring 49 times in 47 games, while Chelsea meanwhile, have struggled to find themselves a reliable forward in front of goal. since then, with the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson still adapting to the Premier League.

VIDEO How Enzo Maresca Will Set Up At Chelsea

Gallas now believes that had things gone differently, Ronaldo could have been a success at Stamford Bridge.

“Chelsea had a great opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo but they missed out,” Gallas told Genting Casino.

“Two years ago it would’ve been great for the club, but now he’s 39 and the intensity of the Premier League would be too much for him.”

William Gallas in action for Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gallas’ point was perhaps backed up by Ronaldo’s appearances at this summer’s Euro 2024, where he failed to score despite starting all of Portugual’s games in Germany. His 23 shots in the tournament were the most by any player who failed to score, casting doubts on the former Real Madrid and Juventus man’s future in the international game.

Chelsea have added promising striker Marc Guiu to their bloated squad this summer and are still being linked with a number of new strikers, including Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

