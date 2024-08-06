Shock Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea transfer touted, as ex-star laments goal problem

Should Chelsea have moved for the Portuguese superstar when he left Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo during Euro 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo during Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas believes his old team should have signed Cristiano Ronaldo before the Portuguese icon headed to Saudi Arabia two years ago. 

Ronaldo saw his second Manchester United spell end in acrimonious fashion after just 14 months in November 2022, when a falling out with manager Erik ten Hag resulted in his contract being terminated. After being linked with a number of clubs, including Chelsea, Ronaldo opted to join Al-Nassr at the end of the year. 

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.