Sigurdsson pens new Swansea deal

Midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has pledged his future to Swansea City by signing a new four-year deal.

Sigurdsson had been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Everton during the close-season, but has put an end to such speculation by penning a contract until 2020, extending his stay at the Liberty Stadium by a further two years.

Interest in the 26-year-old developed after his exploits with Iceland in their historic Euro 2016 campaign, reaching the quarter-finals before being eliminated by hosts France.

Sigurdsson scored 11 goals in 36 Premier League appearances for Swansea as they finished 12th last season.

News of the Iceland international's renewal will delight Swansea fans, with captain Ashley Williams reportedly close to sealing a transfer to Everton.

Sigurdsson initially joined Swansea on loan from Hoffenheim for the 2011-12 season, scoring seven goals in 18 games, but they were beaten to his signature by Tottenham.

After two years in north London, he returned to Swansea for an undisclosed fee in July 2014.