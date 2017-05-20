Simeone to hold talks on Atletico Madrid future next week

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone says he will hold talks on Monday to clarify his future with the club.

The 47-year-old has expressed a desire to coach Inter in future and has been heavily linked with a move to San Siro for the majority of the season, rumours which have intensified since Stefano Pioli was sacked on May 9.

The former Argentina international suggested at a recent media event for the 2017 Audi Cup that he would be in charge of Atletico when that pre-season competition begins in August.

However, Simeone says he will speak with CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin and technical director Andrea Berta before announcing any decision.

"We're finishing the season and I'm sure that, on Monday, Miguel, Andrea and I will meet to look at what we can expect in the future and of course to look for what the best would be for the club and for everyone," he told a news conference.

"The bases here are solid. We've had six years of competing in an incredible way, with a change of stadium that will force us to take action to bring even more success."

Sunday's final LaLiga match of the season against Athletic Bilbao will be the last played at Vicente Calderon, with Atletico moving into their new 70,000-seater Wanda Metropolitano stadium for next term.

Simeone, who spent two spells with Atleti as a player before returning as coach in 2011, hopes the fans provide a fitting end to life at the old ground.

"My memories as a player are amazing," he said. "I came here and I found an acceptance among the fans long before I started to give things to the club and to the team.

"Both as a footballer and a coach, the Calderon has been a place that will stay in the history of my life.

"The stadium will be amazing [on Sunday]. The fans will be able to experience the last LaLiga game, although for me the last important game at the Calderon has already happened, which was the Champions League semi-final where we were knocked out but beat Real Madrid."