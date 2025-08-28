Tottenham Hotspur target arrives in London as Spurs race to beat Chelsea to HUGE transfer
Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Xavi Simons is reportedly in London ahead of a potential move
Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are set to battle it out for Xavi Simons' signature during the final days of the summer transfer window.
Simons has been granted leave by club side RB Leipzig and reportedly travelled to England ahead of completing a transfer to the Premier League.
Spurs are in a race against time to persuade Simons the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is where he should commit his future, though, as Chelsea are also known to be interested in the attacking midfielder.
Xavi Simons granted leave to discuss potential Spurs transfer
According to German outlet BILD, Simons is in London after being 'released until further notice for future discussions'.
Simons is renowned as one of Europe's most highly-rated goalscoring midfielders after spells with PSV Eindhoven and Bundesliga outfit Leipzig.
The 22-year-old spent nine years in Barcelona's academy before a 2019 move to Paris Saint-Germain.
Due to a complex and competitive first-team pathway at Parc des Princes, Simons joined Dutch side PSV in a permanent transfer ahead of the 2022-23 season but after scoring 22 times in 48 appearances, returned to PSG after the French champions triggered a reported €6 million buy-back clause.
Simons was subsequently sent on loan to Leipzig for the 2023-24 campaign where he thrived in a more competitive domestic division, hitting double figures for the season. He would go one better the following year, finding the net 11 times, after sealing a permanent switch to the Red Bull-owned club.
A Dutch international with five goals and nearly 30 senior caps to his name, Simons is highly regarded in elite European football circles.
He is valued at €70m by Transfermarkt, but may be available for less than that figure after Leipzig missed out on European qualification last season. Additionally, Simons' contract in East Germany expires in less than two years.
Tottenham have already been beaten to the signing of Eberechi Eze this summer and remain in the market for a No. 10.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
