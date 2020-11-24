Sirino nearing return from injury - Mnqgithi

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mnqgithi has revealed that while Gaston Sirino is nearing a return from injury, he won’t be rushed back into action as Mnqgithi says he will bee needed as the season progresses.

The Uruguayan forward started the season with Downs as the fell to defeat against Bloemfontein Celtic in the MTN8 quarter-finals, the first game of the season, but has not played an official match since due to injury.

Rumours have continued to persist linking the forward with a move to Ah Ahly and other Arab teams, although Downs have remained firm in their stance that their star man is not for sale.

The injury was thought to be ‘short term’ but Sirino has missed 3 league games since and following their first game back from the Fifa break, where the beat AmaZulu 4-3, many were asking why the 28-year-old was still missing.

Speaking to SoccerLaduma, Mnqgithi said his star man should be back in action soon.

“With Sirino’s injury, he should be back anytime soon,” the coach explained.

“And we are not even rushing him, to be honest. We are still going to need him a lot as the season progresses.”

Sirino is likely to play a massive role this season for Downs as he looks to continue to impress and fir the Brazilians to more silverware.