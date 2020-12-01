Sirino saga likely to drag on with Egyptian window still open

Al Ahly’s pursuit of Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino looks likely to drag on with the Egyptian transfer window still open and with Downs reportedly growing frustrated with the stars antics as he looks to push through a move.

The Uruguayan star revealed on Friday that it is his ‘intention’ to depart Chloorkop and link up with former coach Pitso Mosimane at the Egyptian giants, despite agreeing to a five-year contract in June.

The forward has only played a couple of games for Downs this season and admitted that his future will be dependent on the Brazilians with Ahly reportedly offering too little for the forward.

According to SoccerLaduma, Sirino and his wife met the club for crunch talks regarding his future where he again stated his desire to leave

It’s understood the Uruguayan has not yet submitted a hand written transfer request as the South African transfer window slammed shut on Monday, however with the deadline in Egypt only on December 6 the saga looks likely to drag on.

“The club is fed up with his antics,” a reliable insider at Sundowns told the site.

“What is a fact is that the offer put in by Al Ahly (R16-million) is simply not good enough. This whole saga is destabilising the camp because his behaviour is clearly that of someone who no longer wants to be here.”

Downs head of legal and senior official, Yogesh Singh, was also quoted in a media report following Sirino’s comment that the player could be punished for potentially bringing the club into disrepute for talking to the media about the move.

Singh also suggested that Sirino is being “coached by outside forces messing up his mind”.