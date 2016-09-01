Soler: Barcelona passed on Pogba last year
Albert Soler claims Barcelona had a priority agreement with Juventus for Paul Pogba before balking at the fee paid by Manchester United.
Barcelona sporting director Albert Soler has claimed the club had an agreement in place to sign Paul Pogba after the 2014-15 season.
Pogba became the world's most expensive footballer when he rejoined Manchester United from Juventus for a fee of £89million.
Speaking at a news conference to mark the end of the transfer window, Soler said Barcelona were in position to sign the France international a year ago but did not feel compelled to complete the deal, before balking at the price this time around.
"Last year we reached an agreement with Juventus: if they wanted to sell Pogba we would have a priority," he said.
"That was the commitment that we had. Juve did not want to sell the player and we didn't have the need to sign him.
"Barcelona has always had a great relationship with Juventus. If we would have wanted to do the deal, nobody could advance us.
"We signed six players with €120million. If one club can pay €120m for one player [it] will be very difficult to sign great players."
Among the players acquired during a productive transfer window for the LaLiga champions was Paco Alcacer, ending a lengthy search for forward cover.
The presence of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez appeared prohibitive for a number of reported Barca targets but technical secretary Robert Fernandez is delighted to have Alcacer on board and believes the 23-year-old Spain international is relishing the challenge.
"I think that we have done a very good job with this transaction," he said. "We've got a very good player who we think is going to help us a lot
"He has the best in front of him, that's for certain. He has to learn from the best – Luis Suarez – and I've told him that.
"I've told all the players who have arrived what is required and how it will be difficult to play. It's a beautiful challenge.
"They are in good shape, they are very young, they are excited and I'm convinced they are going to help us."
