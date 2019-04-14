Solskjaer won’t use 1999 triumph for motivation ahead of Nou Camp return

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not hark back to the 1999 Champions League final in his team-talks when Manchester United attempt to overturn their deficit in Barcelona on Tuesday.

The Nou Camp holds a special place in the hearts of United supporters as well as Solskjaer, whose last-gasp strike at the ground helped United to their second European Cup and an unforgettable treble haul.

What happened nearly 20 years ago is almost certain to be a point of reference ahead of the return leg of United’s quarter-final against the Spanish champions.

But Red Devils manager Solskjaer feels there are few parallels to draw from and will instead use the current crop’s wins at Juventus and Paris St Germain this season in an effort to motivate his side, who lost 1-0 at Old Trafford last Wednesday.

Manchester United won the Champions League in 1999 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Asked whether he will speak to his players about 1999, the Norwegian said: “No I won’t because it was against Bayern Munich, it was a final, it was different.

“We will use the PSG (match), we will use Juventus away, we have beaten some good teams away from home this year, and played against some great players.

“We had (Barcelona) flustered at times here as well. Yes, they controlled the game towards the end, they had the possession but they never really bothered us in our own half.”

United trailed by two goals at the halfway stage against PSG but rallied at the Parc des Princes to book their spot in the last eight and a showdown against Barca.

Another special night at the Nou Camp on Tuesday? @LukeShaw23#MUFC#UCLpic.twitter.com/PTHVR83z6A

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 14, 2019

And Solskjaer is confident that, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba at his disposal, there is enough quality within United’s ranks to spring another surprise.

He added: “You look at the quality of those players and that gives us a threat, we carry a goal threat.

“But of course what we did against PSG as a team must give everyone a huge confidence boost because that experience was probably the best they have had for many years, those players.

“They are probably dreaming about another one of them again at the Nou Camp.”