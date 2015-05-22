South Africa warm up for COSAFA Cup with victory
Goals from Tlou Segolela and Phumelele Bhengu helped South Africa record a 2-1 friendly win over Malawi.
South Africa completed their COSAFA Cup preparations with a 2-1 victory over Malwai in Mogwase on Friday.
As they prepare to enter the competition at the quarter-final stage against Botswana on Sunday, Ephraim Mashaba's side secured a morale-boosting victory thanks to goals from Tlou Segolela and Phumelele Bhengu.
Segolela opened the scoring after Charles Swini failed to hold a free-kick, before Behngu secured the win 10 minutes later, with Gerald Phiri pulling one back for Malawi.
