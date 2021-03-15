South African wonderkid Riley Swarts is trending in Europe

South African wonderkid Riley Swarts is trending in the Netherlands after making headlines for showcasing his incredible talent during half time of the game between Jong PSV vs MVV in the Dutch second tier.

The 12-year-old is current within the academy ranks of Eerste Divisie side MVV Maastricht in the Netherlands.

The South African has since made headlines after stealing the show for his impressive skills during half time of the clash between Jong PSV faced his senior side.

WATCH: SA wonderkid Riley Swarts showcase his skill