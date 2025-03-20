Arsenal report: Stance revealed on shock Ethan Nwaneri Real Madrid move

Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri is attracting interest from Real Madrid

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta will be hoping to keep ahold of his starlet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal's Hale End academy has provided some of the club's most exciting and prominent players in recent years, with the astronomical rise of Bukayo Saka a clear indicator of just how good the youth system can be when utilised properly.

Outside of the first team squad, the academy has been used as a key tool in raising funds to re-invest in the team, with Emile Smith-Rowe, Folarin Balogun and Eddie Nketiah all leaving the club in recent years for massive fees.

Looking further back, footballing icons Ashley Cole, Cesc Fabregas and Andy Cole all passed through the Arsenal academy, proving this success is not just a flash in the pan

Arsenal slam the door shut on wonderkid exit rumours

Ethan Nwaneri celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against PSV in the Champions League in March 2025.

Ethan Nwaneri has made an instant impact since establishing himself in the first team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teenage pair Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are the latest elite-level talents wheeled of the production line in North London, quickly establishing themselves as key figures in Arteta's side this season.

The pair have made a combined 35 appearances in the league, with the latter recently receiving his first senior England call-up as a reward for his remarkable form.

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 04: Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal hugs Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, as he leaves the pitch due to a substitution during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between PSV and Arsenal FC at PSV Stadion on March 04, 2025 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Lewis-Skelly is now Arsenal's first choice left back (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it is Ethan Nwaneri who appears to be drawing interest from Europe's biggest clubs, most notably Real Madrid, if reports from JustArsenal are to be believed.

It claims that Madrid, alongside AC Milan and Paris Saint Germain, are all keeping a close eye on the 17-year-old, who ranked at no.12 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season.

Despite this, the report suggests that any approach with be emphatically rebuffed by the Gunners, who unsurprisingly see the youngster as a key part of their squad for the near and distant future.

Arsenal proved this by offering the midfielder his first professional contract in March of last year at the age of 16 having made his Premier League debut a full year prior, becoming the English top flight's youngest-ever appearance maker.

Ethan Nwaneri applauds the Arsenal fans after his debut against Brentford in September 2022.

Nwaneri on his Arsenal debut in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nwaneri has recorded eight goals and one assist in all competitions so far this season, dazzling fans and critics alike with his remarkable close control and eye for a pass.

If he were to continue his current vein of form, it surely wouldn't be long before the likes of Martin Odegaard and Saka begin sweating about the security of their own place in Arteta's starting lineup.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.

