Southampton striker Gabbiadini: I will return to Italy

Manolo Gabbiadini harbours an ambition to return to Italy at some stage in his career, but is in no rush to end his English adventure with Southampton.

The Italy striker opted to make the switch to the St Mary's Stadium in January after a frustrating two-year period at Napoli in which he was largely consigned to a bit-part role.

Gabbiadini scored four Premier League goals in 11 appearances and was also on the scoresheet twice as Saints lost the EFL Cup final 3-2 to Manchester United.

The 25-year-old believes playing regularly for Southampton will help his ambition to represent the Azzurri in next year's World Cup, but admits the chances are he will play in Serie A again in the future.

"I have no regrets, they were two wonderful years. When I think about my experience at Napoli, I'm satisfied with what I did there," Gabbiadini told ANSA.

"Sooner or later I will return to play in Italy but not now. I am happy in England, where I am playing in a great league.

"And given the competition in attack for Italy, I can have more opportunities in view of the World Cup in 2018."