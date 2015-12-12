Spain to meet Croatia and England draw Wales in Euro 2016 finals

Holders Spain will meet Czech Republic, Turkey and Croatia in Euro 2016 Group D at next year's finals in France as they aim for a third successive title.

Vicente del Bosque's side begin the defence of their crown against Czech Republic - a side they beat twice in qualifying for the tournament in 2012.

England, who enjoyed a perfect record in qualification, will meet neighbours Wales - a match-up which Chris Coleman admitted he was eager to avoid given the media "circus" which could surround the encounter.

Slovakia and Russia, who dismissed former England boss Fabio Capello during qualifying, complete Group B.

Host nation France have been given one of the kinder draws, with Albania, Romania and 2008 co-hosts Switzerland lining up to face Didier Deschamps' side in Group A.

World champions Germany will face a reunion with Poland, who they pipped to top spot in their qualifying group, with Northern Ireland and Ukraine completing Group C, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have been handed a far simpler-looking group against Iceland, Hungary and Austria, who excelled during qualifying.

World number one side Belgium will face Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sweden, as well as Republic of Ireland and Italy in what could prove a deeply competitive Group E.

Draw in full:

Group A: France, Romania, Albania, Switzerland

Group B: England, Russia, Wales, Slovakia

Group C: Germany, Ukraine, Poland, Northern Ireland

Group D: Spain, Czech Republic, Turkey, Croatia

Group E: Belgium, Italy, Republic of Ireland, Sweden

Group F: Portugal, Iceland, Austria, Hungary