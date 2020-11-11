Sports Interactive release Football Manager 2021 Beta version

Football Manager 2021 is finally here! Which is obviously great news for fans of the game and terrible news for social lives, to-do lists and bealagured partners (they'll never understand).

Sports Interactive announced the Beta version has now gone live, meaning you can download and play the latest instalment of the series right away. So feel free to fire up a new career mode with some French third-tier club and take your lockdown to wonderful new places.

You can download your copy from the Steam Store, here.

The Beta is a fully playable but not the final version of the game so it is possible you may encounter a few bugs and issues during play but these issues can be reported to the engineers who will iron out the creases over the coming days. The official launch will be on November 24th - by which date the game should be perfect.

Single player careers that are started on the pre-release Beta can be carried over to the full release, making this the perfect time for you to kick-off your long-term saves.

(Image credit: Sports Interactive)

As outlined in our FM21 explainer (see above), the new version puts an even greater emphasis on you, the manager. You will enjoy more control than ever over your team’s success on and off the pitch with new gameplay systems, an increased level of analysis and information and additional resources at your disposal.

Interactions with players and the media have been overhauled to create a more true-to-life experience and matchdays look and feel more spectacular with a host of graphical and presentation improvements as well as new pre-and post-match events. Additionally, you will have more power over player recruitment and new ways to celebrate success at the end of the season.

