Steven Gerrard already planning transfers for Premier League trio after being named new Al-Ettifaq manager: report

Steven Gerrard has been announced as the new manager of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, and the Liverpool legend is already targeting multiple Premier League players this transfer window.

Al-Ettifaq finished seventh in Saudi Arabia's top flight last season, but with Gerrard now managing them they're hoping for a title charge in the upcoming campaign. In order to do so, the Saudi side are willing to provide the former Rangers and Aston Villa boss a significant transfer kitty to bring in new signings.

And, according to the Daily Mail, Gerrard is already working on the signings of Jordan Henderson, Philippe Coutinho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 43-year-old played with Henderson during the latter stages of his Liverpool career, and reportedly wants to reunite with his former team-mate in the Middle East.

Henderson, who still has two years remaining on his current deal and is the club captain, could struggle for minutes in Jurgen Klopp's first team in the 2023/24 season after the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Domink Szoboszlai - with more midfielders reportedly on the way.

At 33, Henderson could, therefore, be tempted by a lucrative offer from Al-Ettifaq.

Another of Gerrard's former team-mates, Coutinho, could also be on his way to Saudi Arabia. Gerrard managed Coutinho while in charge of Aston Villa, but since the manager's dismissal in October 2022, the Brazilian has fallen down the pecking order at Villa Park under Unai Emery.

Still only 31, Coutinho signed permanently for Aston Villa for £17m, though it is believed he will be available in a cut-price deal.

Also among the list of reported targets Gerrard is keen to bring with him to Saudi Arabia is Aubameyang, who has massively fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge despite only signing for Chelsea at the start of last season. Brought for £10.8m from Barcelona, the Gabon striker managed just three goals in 21 appearances for the Blues and looks destined to depart the club.

Gerrard takes over at Al-Ettifaq despite initially stating in June he would not take up the Saudi side's offer. Since then, though, he has since signed a two-year contract, keeping him at the club until at least 2025.

"I was invited over there to look at a potential offer, I've been analysing that but where I stand right now I won't be taking it on," Gerrard said in June.

