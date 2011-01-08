Stevenage player assaulted after shock win

The Football Association are expected to investigate the incident in which Stevenage defender Scott Laird was knocked to the ground by a fan amid post-match celebrations on the pitch.

"Scott Laird was stood celebrating with the fans and a fan just came over and smashed him from the side," Stevenage manager Graham Westley told the BBC.

"He went to the ground and it is a shame for the afternoon to end in that way. He is a bit bewildered. He (the fan) gave him a right-hander, just smashed him across the cheek and knocked him to the ground."

An FA spokesman added: "It's something that should be flagged up in our meeting on Monday".