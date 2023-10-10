'Still asking for a replay' – Trent trolled by Maddison over Spurs-Liverpool VAR incident

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison could not resist a joke about the recent VAR controversy in the recent Premier League game between Spurs and Liverpool as he met up with Reds right-back Trent Alexander Arnold on international duty.

Liverpool were furious following their 2-1 defeat in north London 10 days ago after two of their players were sent off and even more so because VAR denied them a perfectly good goal in the first half due to a monumental mix-up.

The organisation in charge of refereeing top-flight games in England, PGMOL, later apologised to the Redsfor the error which saw a Luis Diaz effort ruled out when it was clearly onside.

After the game, Jurgen Klopp was critical of what he called 'crazy' and 'unfair' decisions which had gone against Liverpool.

And later, the Reds manager caused controversy by claiming the only fair way to rectify the issue would be to replay the game.

During their 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, Brighton fans referenced Klopp's rematch talk by chanting "can we have a replay?" when the Seagulls thought they should have had a penalty for handball in the second half.

And meeting up with Alexander-Arnold for England training St. George's Park on Monday, Maddison posted a story on Instagram mocking Alexander-Arnold.

Alongside an image of Trent pointing to him, the Spurs midfielder wrote: "Still asking for a replay!

England are in action against Australia un a friend on October 13th, before a Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy four days later.

