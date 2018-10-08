Suarez starts treatment on knee problem

Luis Suarez has started treatment to correct a knee problem during the international break, having been left out of the Uruguay squad for family reasons.

Barcelona confirmed that the striker's course of treatment started on Monday, after he complained of pain during the 4-2 Champions League win over Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old was omitted from the Uruguay squad for the friendly matches against South Korea and Japan this month as his wife is expecting the birth of their third child.

He played the full 90 minutes of Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Valencia on Sunday, but will now undergo treatment in a bid to solve his knee issue.

A Barcelona statement read: "During the next few days, the first team player Luis Suarez will follow a specific work pattern of muscle building and injury prevention to resolve the discomfort he has in his right knee."

The former Liverpool star has scored three goals in 11 appearances in all competitions this term.