Liverpool dealt Alexander Isak fitness blow after striker no-show

Alexander Isak warms up on the sideline as Sweden draw 2-2 with Slovakia

Arne Slot's Liverpool are scheduled to play Burnley at Turf Moor next Sunday, before a Champions League encounter with Atletico Madrid at Anfield three days later.

The Reds may have to do without Alexander Isak for those matches, though, at least from the start after the Sweden striker failed to get off the bench against Slovakia.

Isak, 25, recently sealed a British record transfer to Liverpool from Newcastle United on deadline day, following a drawn-out transfer saga which lasted several weeks.

Alexander Isak is no-show in Sweden qualifier

Alexander Isak signs for Liverpool in a British record transfer from Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Swedish international did not go on pre-season tour with Newcastle, missing all of the team's friendlies and did not feature in the Magpies' matchday squads for the first three games of the season.

As a result, the player is understood to be lacking match fitness.

Isak in Sweden training this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool fans were hopeful of catching a glimpse of their new centre-forward whilst on international duty this week but Isak's participation in Slovakia was not forthcoming.

Instead, new Arsenal signing Viktor Gyokeres and Newcastle winger Anthony Elanga started up front, the latter hitting the back of the net in a 2-2 draw.

"I think that's the ambition [to play after the international break]," Isak said in his first official interview with the Reds' in-house media.

"However, I've had a tricky summer where I haven't played any games and I've had restricted training, so I think that's one to judge and analyse where I'm at and how much I'm ready to give, but I certainly want to play as soon as possible."

Liverpool sign Alexander Isak (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweden's second and final fixture of September's international break is away to Kosovo on Monday evening, which Isak may be handed a cameo from the bench.

Isak's full debut may come later this month when Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.