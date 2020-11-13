Sundowns' Mvala ready to push himself

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Mothobi Mvala is determined to push himself and improve his performance as he looks to contribute to the team success this season.

The 26-year-old joined Masandawana from Highlands Park together with Peter Shalulile after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Brazilians.

The Theunissen born came to the Brazilians after having a great 2019-20 campaign with the Lions of the North in which he managed to bg three goals from 34 appearances in all competitions

However, Mvala is yet to make his official debut for Sundowns but has been on the bench twice during their victory over Kaizer Chiefs as well as their goalless draw against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

'I am delighted to be here, I am enjoying it and I got a warm welcome from my teammates and the technical team. The mood in the team is great and I am adjusting very well and with hard work, I will be where I want to be,' Mvala told his club's official website.

'I know that for me to play I must work hard and follow the instructions given to me by the technical team.

'I want to contribute to the team’s success and the only way to do that is to push myself. I want to win trophies with the team as that is the culture of the team and everyone can see that every season the clubs always win a trophy.'