Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso will be remaining in the Bundesliga, despite the rumours of a return to Anfield.

That's according to one club chief, following Die Werkself's emphatic 3-0 win over rivals Bayern Munich at the weekend, which extended Alonso's lead at the top of the table. Incredibly, Bayer Leverkusen are still unbeaten in all competitions, with Alonso emerging as one of the hottest managers in European football.

But despite French outlet Foot Mercato claiming that the Basque boss has been approached to step into Jurgen Klopp's shoes and manage the club he represented for five years as a player, that won't happen according to managing director of sport at Leverkusen, Simon Rolfes.

“Yes. I'm sure,” Rolfes told SPORT1 when asked if his manager would be remaining next season.

“One, is the contract. The other thing is how comfortable he feels, the family, himself and that he knows what he has in the club. He also has a very good team, we will have a very good perspective next year and there is no change in the team.”

While it's unsurprising that Leverkusen would be firm in their belief that Alonso will remain at the club, Rolfes – who represented the club and was a Germany international – was very strong in his assurance that Alonso would not be leaving, which may cast doubt in the minds of some Liverpool fans.

Alonso has been linked with two of his other former clubs, in the form of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, though Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti extended his contract at the Bernabeu this season.

Alonso has a win rate of 64.71 per cent in German football.

