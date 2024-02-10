Is Trent Alexander-Arnold injured? Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gives update

Trent Alexander-Arnold gave Liverpool fans a scare on Saturday as he was wthdrawn at half-time by Jurgen Klopp in the Reds' 3-1 win over Burnley at Anfield.

The England defender did not reappear for the second half and was replaced by Harvey Elliott at the interval in front of a record crowd in the teams' Premier League clash.

Curtis Jones then slotted in on the right as the Reds went on to win comfortably thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez and move back to the top of the table – two points ahead of champions Manchester City with one more match played.

Speaking after the game, Klopp confirmed that Alexander-Arnold's substitution had been made because of a recurring knee problem.

"Same area in the knee. Nothing really bad but he felt it again," the German said.

Klopp went on to add that the player was ready to continue, but said he did not want to take any risks with the 25-year-old.

"We have to see," he said. "We were made aware of it so thought 'what can we do?', then Trent said 'no, it's fine'.

“But it's not as he feels it, so we had to be careful.”

And on the win itself, Klopp said: "It was the perfect afternoon – besides the Trent thing, obviously."

Liverpool's next match is away to Brentford in the Premier League next Saturday and Joe Gomez – who missed the Burnley game through illness – could deputise at right-back if Trent is unavailable.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool have made move for first-choice Jurgen Klopp replacement: report

Supercomputer predicts Liverpool will win the league – in the tightest title race for a decade

Liverpool are refusing to offer a superstar a contract extension: report