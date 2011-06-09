Swedish players warn troublemakers
By app
STOCKHOLM - Sweden's footballers, responding after two recent matches were abandoned by crowd violence, have written an open letter to fans saying that troublemakers are not welcome at games.
"Those of you that destroy our great football are not welcome, we don't want you there," said the captains of the sixteen top flight clubs in a letter published by the players' union.
AIK's away game against Syrianska in April was called off when a firecracker went off beside an assistant referee and a ball boy was injured in crowd trouble which erupted after a sending-off.
Another match was abandoned when a supporter ran on to the field and attacked Helsinborg's goalkeeper in a derby against Malmo.
"We hope that this collective call will be a signal to break the negative trend," said the letter. Other matches have been marred by the illegal use of fireworks in the crowd.
