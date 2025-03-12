'Talks went really, really well, and I thought at one stage I was going to go to Manchester United, and I even went house hunting around Manchester for a day': Alan Shearer reveals how close he came to signing for Alex Ferguson

By published

Alan Shearer nearly ended up playing for Manchester United in 1996 - and now he reveals just how close he came to signing for them

Alan Shearer and Manchester United captain Roy Keane face off at Newcastle
Shearer could have been playing alongside Roy Keane (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alan Shearer has explained just how close he came to signing for Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in 1996, with the England legend even going house-hunting in the city.

After winning the Premier League with Blackburn in 1994/95 and starring for England at Euro 96, Shearer attracted the attention from Europe's elite, with Real Madrid and Manchester United both attempting to sign the prolific striker.

The boyhood Newcastle fan ultimately ended up choosing a move to St. James' Park over Old Trafford or the Bernabeu, however, completing a world-record £15m move in July 1996.

Alan Shearer reveals talks with Manchester United

Alan Shearer celebrates Blackburn Rovers' Premier League title win in May 1995. Manchester United

A year after winning the Premier League, Shearer had a decision to make (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I got the call from Manchester United," Shearer told Ally McCoist on TNT Sports. "It was really strange because I was meeting Kevin Keegan and Sir Alex on the same day in the same house, and I met Kevin in the morning and Sir Alex in the afternoon. It was actually David Platt's mother-in-law's house. We'd sort of taken over the house because we wanted it all done in secret.

"I remember Sir Alex coming in the afternoon after the talks going really well in the morning with Kevin, and his first words to me were, ‘Am I seeing you first or have you seen Kevin this morning?’

Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson poses alongside the Champions League and Premier League trophies in 2008.

Ferguson missed out Shearer, but not more silverware (Image credit: Getty Images)

"And I went, ‘I spoke to Kevin this morning’, and he goes, excuse my language, he went, ‘That's me F*****!’ Those were his first words to me."

Despite Shearer's obvious allegiances to Newcastle, making a decision initially proved a difficult one, with both Sir Alex Ferguson and Kevin Keegan making their own personal attempts to persuade Shearer in joining them - for Ferguson, though, nothing he said would've worked in the end.

"But anyway, talks went really, really well, and I thought at one stage I was going to go, and I even went house hunting around Manchester for a day," Shearer said.

"I got another call off Kevin a few days later saying, ‘Can I have another half an hour with you?’ And I had half an hour with him, and I just thought, ‘What am I waiting for? I've gotta go back home.’ And that was it.

Alan Shearer celebrates after scoring the winner for Newcastle United against Sheffield United in the 1998 FA Cup semi-finals. Manchester United

Shearer ultimately chose to sign for his boyhood side (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I rang the missus up because the meeting again with Kevin was in Manchester and I said ‘There's going to be a taxi come in half an hour, and you've got to pack me a bag and put it in the taxi and send it to Manchester Airport’. I went and I signed for Newcastle."

The full episode of Ally’s Social Club with Alan Shearer will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 at 18:15 tonight and on TNT Sports’ YouTube channel from Friday.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

More about stories
Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain claps during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off first leg match between Stade Brestois 29 and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de Roudourou on February 11, 2025 in Guingamp, France.

Gianluigi Donnarumma's injury: What happened to the PSG and Italy goalkeeper's face to cause his scar
MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 19: Thierry Henry gestures during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off second leg match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City, at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on February 19, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images) Mohamed Salah

Thierry Henry doesn't believe that Mohamed Salah will win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, with the Arsenal legend picking his favourite
Arsenal striker Thierry Henry

Line-up quiz! Can you name Arsenal's starting XI from their 4-0 win over PSV in 2002?
See more latest
Most Popular
MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 19: Thierry Henry gestures during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off second leg match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City, at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on February 19, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images) Mohamed Salah
Thierry Henry doesn't believe that Mohamed Salah will win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, with the Arsenal legend picking his favourite
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is vying to reshape his squad
‘It all came together like in a movie. It was a big milestone in our lives’: Manchester United star's family recount shock of Old Trafford switch
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been lambasted for failing to sign a striker in January
'Top managers don’t make that same mistake two seasons running. That is completely unacceptable': Mikel Arteta lambasted by former captain for huge Arsenal error
Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham could be a Premier League player next season
'Jobe Bellingham doesn’t want to be associated with his brother. Unfortunately, Sunderland will need to go up in order to keep him' Black Cats given ultimatum as Manchester United and Chelsea 'fight' for signature
Ethan Nwaneri has been tipped with a potential England call-up - but is it the right move?
Arsenal legend desperate for Ethan Nwaneri NOT to receive England call up
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Beth Mead of England poses for a photograph with the Top Goalscorer and Player of the Tournament awards after the final whistle of the UEFA Women&#039;s Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England.
Euro 2025: The all-time Women’s Euros top scorers as Beth Mead eyes record haul
Exterior view of Manchester City&#039;s Etihad Stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, United Kingdom on 12 February, 2023
Manchester City win in charges verdict would signal 'carnage' for Premier League
Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has 15 clean sheets this season
Arsenal in 'pole position' for David Raya upgrade: report
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is out of contract in the summer
Liverpool identify perfect Virgil van Dijk replacement, with captain wanting exit: report
Gareth Taylor, Manager of of Manchester City looks on during the Barclays Women&#039;s Super League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Joie Stadium on February 16, 2025 in Manchester, England.
Manchester City have sacked their manager: but why now?